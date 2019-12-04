Cyn Santana Explains Why She Said Black Men Prefer Latinas Over Black Women

Written by Moriba Cummings

Cyn Santana found herself in some hot water with the Black community at the top of the year when an audio clip resurfaced of her boldly claiming that Black men preferred Latinas over Black women. On Wednesday (December 4), the reality star appeared on daytime talk show The Real to set the record straight and attempt to clarify her comments. As previously reported, a 2016 clip from Angela Yee's Lip Service podcast hit in Internet in January 2019 and it featured Santana explaining that she preferred dating Black men because they put Spanish women on a pedestal, as opposed to Black women. "I just like Black guys and Spanish girls," she said. "Y'all can keep the Puerto Rican men, I'm good. I do Black guys all day, sorry. I did the Spanish thing... doesn't work out for me. I think they're too emotional." Things took a problematic turn when she added more context to her comments.

"Black guys cater to us Spanish girls, especially," she continued. "Like, they... you know what, let me not get into it. Black girls gonna take it personal. They gonna be like, 'Uhh uhh!' Anyway, I'm done with the papis." While sitting with the co-hosts of The Real most recently, Santana, 27, explained where she learned that way of thinking. "I think what happened was, we were talking about our experiences with men and different men, races, and ethnicities and comparing our experiences," she began. "I think what happened was I poorly articulated myself and I irresponsibly repeated something that I heard my entire life." After pausing a bit to gather her thoughts, the Love & Hip Hop: New York star added that her initial comments were taken out of context. "This is a tough moment for me," she continued. "I feel like I poorly articulated myself and I irresponsibly repeated something that I heard throughout my teenage years which was, the whole, 'Oh, Black men love Spanish women, or Latinas, you know.' And I think people took that message wrongly. That's not what I meant." Take a look below:

After receiving tons of backlash once her comments went viral in January, Santana took to Twitter to apologize. "I especially love THE BLACK WOMAN. I've never in my life bashed one. Never will. So yeah Ima explain myself and shed some clarity on a clip that's being spread around with little context," she tweeted at the time. "I've used the N word ignorantly most of my life not knowing that it was actually a bad word and it was offensive. Took that word out of my vocab... If I've offended anyone, I do indeed apologize."