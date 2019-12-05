Lauren London Shares Heartbreaking Story About How Her Three-Year-Old Son Is Coping With Nipsey Hussle's Death

Written by Paul Meara

One of the most difficult moments of 2019 was the tragic and unexpected death of Nipsey Hussle. The Crenshaw rapper’s passing left a huge void in the community, but nobody has suffered as much as his immediate family, including his longtime partner Lauren London and their three-year-old son Kross Asghedom. London has, understandably, shied away from doing many interviews since Nip’s death in March, but she did recently speak with GQ, among other people who were close to him, for an oral history of his life and legacy. In the interview, she revealed the heartbreaking questions her son still has regarding his late father.

“I can't talk about our last day together, and I still have to be strong for my children. I have a three-year-old that's still asking, ‘Where is Daddy?’ He doesn't understand the concept of death,” she told the magazine. Furthermore, London reflected on how great of a father Nipsey was to his son and described him as “extremely gentle” and “very present.” She also spoke about trying to move on and what she believed Hussle’s purpose was while he was alive.

RELATED: A Nipsey Hussle Biography ‘The Marathon Don’t Stop’ Is Coming Out Soon “He was not confused about who he was and what his mission was, and it was the upliftment of us, as a people,” she said. “I haven't gotten to digest the fullness of it, because it's overwhelming and I'm in the process of healing myself and my family. But I absolutely feel the love of the city.” Read the full GQ interview here.