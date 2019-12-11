Gabrielle Union Reportedly ‘Open To Continuing A Dialogue’ With ‘America’s Got Talent’

Three weeks ago, news broke that judges Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough were abruptly fired from America’s Got Talent after Union reportedly spoke up about a toxic work environment.

Now it seems the actress is still in talks with AGT. According to a source close to PEOPLE, she’s trying to stick to her principles and hopes she can enact change at the network.

“It was a very tough week for Gabrielle, but she’s doing fine,” the source said. “She’s sticking up for what she believes in, but is also open to continuing a dialogue.”

On December 4, Union revealed she had sat down with NBC and AGT’s production company following reports she expressed concerns over racially insensitivity at the show.

“We had a lengthy 5-hour, and what I thought to be, productive meeting yesterday,” Union wrote on Twitter. “I was able to again, express my unfiltered truth. I led with transparency and my desire and hope for real change.”

Variety reports Union claims she and Hough were subject to “excessive notes” on their physical appearance, including one that noted Union’s hairstyles were “too Black.”

Even though both sides have lawyered up over the issues, some believe a positive outcome can still happen.

“The initial conversation was candid and productive,” an NBC spokesperson said in a statement to PEOPLE about their sit-down with Union. “While there will be a further investigation to get a deeper understanding of the facts, we are working with Gabrielle to come to a positive resolution.”