Tank Calls Out Charlamagne After Oral Sex Comments About Tekashi 6ix9ine Resurface

It all started last month when Charlamagne Tha God criticized Tank for trying to explain that experimenting with the same-sex does not automatically make someone gay. Char didn’t agree and said at the time, “If you sucked two penises in your life as a man, you may not be gay, but, at the least, you’re bisexual.”

In case you missed it, while on Angela Yee’s Lip Service podcast, the topic came up as Tank posed a hypothetical situation about whether giving oral sex to the same-sex makes someone “gay.”

“He sucked a d**k once, and then he’s like, ‘I’m not sure if I liked it or not. Let me try it again.’ And then he says, ‘You know what, it’s not for me. Don’t like the taste,’ see what I’m saying?”

He concluded, “It doesn’t mean he’s gay, it means he sucked d**k twice.”

Now, a video resurfaced on social media from a year ago of Charlamagne claiming he would give oral sex to Tekashi 6ix9ine if he were able to beat his racketeering and firearms case related to the Nine Trey Bloods.

Apparently seeing the footage, Tank used the opportunity to clown Charlamagne back. Via his Instagram, he posted a comment reading, “@cthagod just don’t do it twice!” accompanied by laughing emojis and the caption: “You tried to clown me for having an opinion when the whole time you were committed to the act.. No judgement here.. Just wanna know how you feel after and if you’ll need a second time to really process his freedom.”

Charlamagne then hit back, writing that 6ix9ine is not beating his case. “Pleading guilty and cooperating is not beating your case furthermore why are you entering this chat???”

See what went down below.