Cyn Santana Angrily Confronted Joe Budden Over Cheating After Looking Through His Phone

MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 31: (L-R) Joe Budden and Cyn Santana attend Sean 'Diddy' Combs Hosts CIROC The New Year 2018 Powered By Deleon Tequila at Star Island on December 31, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images)

The ex-couple get heated over the reasons they decided to break up earlier this year.

Published 15 hours ago

Written by Paul Meara

The Season 10 premiere of Love & Hip Hop: New York didn’t disappoint if you’re a fan of drama.

Aside from Erica Mena not accepting Rich Dollaz’ attempts to squash his beef with her husband-to-be, Safaree Samuels, or Chrissy Lampkin’s failed attempt at ending her feud with Yandy Smith-Harris, perhaps the most heated the episode got was when Cyn Santana and Joe Budden got into a big argument over the reasons why they broke up earlier this year.

Previous rumors cited that the “Pump It Up” rapper was unfaithful, and now it seems like there’s some truth to that, at least in Cyn’s eyes. Cyn says she went through Joe’s phone and discovered “things you find on a man’s phone when they are cheating and stepping out of their relationship.”

Subsequently, cameras caught the former couple arguing over why their relationship ended with Santana calling Joe a “liar” before demanding her mic be taken off of her by producers.

“Treat me like the f*****g queen that you say I am to you!” she yells before storming off set.

If it wasn’t bad enough, during the premiere episode Budden’s ex, Tahiry Jose, makes an appearance, but it seems that she’s still over Joe and doesn’t see a path to a romantic relationship with him. Erica Mena, on the other hand and for whatever reason, tries to hook them back up. 

There is a silver lining to all of this Joe/Cyn drama though, as video surfaced of the two watching the L&HHNY premiere together, perhaps getting a laugh out of it.

Hopefully, for their 1-year-old son Lexington’s sake, bygones will become bygones and a loving co-parenting situation will emerge, if it hasn’t already.

Photo: Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images

