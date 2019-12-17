Cyn Santana Angrily Confronted Joe Budden Over Cheating After Looking Through His Phone

The Season 10 premiere of Love & Hip Hop: New York didn’t disappoint if you’re a fan of drama.

Aside from Erica Mena not accepting Rich Dollaz’ attempts to squash his beef with her husband-to-be, Safaree Samuels, or Chrissy Lampkin’s failed attempt at ending her feud with Yandy Smith-Harris, perhaps the most heated the episode got was when Cyn Santana and Joe Budden got into a big argument over the reasons why they broke up earlier this year.

Previous rumors cited that the “Pump It Up” rapper was unfaithful, and now it seems like there’s some truth to that, at least in Cyn’s eyes. Cyn says she went through Joe’s phone and discovered “things you find on a man’s phone when they are cheating and stepping out of their relationship.”

Subsequently, cameras caught the former couple arguing over why their relationship ended with Santana calling Joe a “liar” before demanding her mic be taken off of her by producers.