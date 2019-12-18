Charlamagne Tha God Reacts To Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Sentencing After His Oral Sex Joke Resurfaced

Today (December 18), Tekashi 6ix9ine was sentenced to two years in prison for his role in a weapons and racketeering case, but he’ll likely be out next year since he’s been awarded time served for 13 months.

Social media went wild with many focusing on the length of his sentencing and what he would do after being released. However, the reactions were more interesting because of Charlamagne Tha God.

The Breakfast Club host has long been a critic of the New York rapper’s antics outside of music. Things got more interesting when a clip from an interview Charlamagne did a year ago resurfaced. The radio host said he’d perform oral sex on 6ix9ine if he were to beat his case.