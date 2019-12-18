Charlamagne Tha God Reacts To Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Sentencing After His Oral Sex Joke Resurfaced

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 05: Author and radio personality, Charlamagne tha God attends 2019 Forbes Healthcare Summit at the Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 05, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

The radio host guaranteed the rapper fellatio if he beat his case.

Today (December 18), Tekashi 6ix9ine was sentenced to two years in prison for his role in a weapons and racketeering case, but he’ll likely be out next year since he’s been awarded time served for 13 months.

Social media went wild with many focusing on the length of his sentencing and what he would do after being released. However, the reactions were more interesting because of Charlamagne Tha God.

The Breakfast Club host has long been a critic of the New York rapper’s antics outside of music. Things got more interesting when a clip from an interview Charlamagne did a year ago resurfaced. The radio host said he’d perform oral sex on 6ix9ine if he were to beat his case.

It’s something Tank made fun of on his Instagram earlier this week, turning the tables on Charlamagne over the singer’s comments he made in October about same-sex experiences.

Charlamagne rebutted, claiming that if Tekashi were sentenced to any time in prison, he wouldn’t have beaten his case, especially since he allegedly snitched on a bunch of people in order to receive a lighter sentence.

After the news broke of Tekashi 6ix9ine’s sentencing, Charlamagne sort of reacted. Sirius XM show host Gray Rizzy tweeted, "Ain't no one more relieved about that 6ix9ine sentencing than CThaGod," along with a gif of Denzel Washington, Char retweeted it with a single laughing emoji.

We are sure Charlamagne will have a more thorough reaction to Tekashi’s sentencing tomorrow morning on The Breakfast Club.

Photo: Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

