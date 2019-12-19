Angela Simmons Reacts To Oprah’s Series About Russell Simmons’ Alleged Sexual Misconduct

Ever since it was announced that Oprah Winfrey would be involved in a new series investigating Russell Simmons’ alleged sexual misconduct, reaction from social media was live.

Perhaps the most notable reaction to the news, though, came from Simmons himself, who admitted to being unfaithful, but he claimed all of his sexual relationships were consensual.

Now, Simmons’ niece Angela Simmons is reacting to the documentary developments. In an interview with Bossip, Angela says she’s not going to take a public stance on Oprah’s involvement in the series or declare whether she believes her uncle is guilty of the misconduct in which he’s accused. However, she does make it clear which side she’s on.

“I’m not ever gonna get in between what’s going on with people. I’m going to stand by my family,” the Growing Up Hip Hop star said. “I’m not going to get in between all of that, it’s not my place. No one wants to see their family getting hurt. He has daughters.”

“My uncle knows what he’s done…” she added. “But I don’t necessarily want to shine a light on that.”

Angela Simmons also spoke with the celebrity news website about her GUHH co-star and longtime friend Romeo Miller abruptly ignoring her on the show.

“I was personally taken aback by what happened,” she said of Romeo’s behavior. “I’m not excited about the storyline, but at the end of the day, it’s actually what’s going on. I can’t control the narrative.”

“You say no judgments,” Simmons continued, referring to Miller. “But why are you judging me?”