Angela Rye Reveals Reason She Split With Common

Angela Rye and Common seemed to be the perfect couple from the outside looking in, however it wasn’t meant to be.
The former couple dated off-and-on from summer 2017 to fall of this year. In August, the Chicago rapper revealed he went to therapy to “fix” himself before trying to start things back up with Rye, however they’d officially be done by October.
Rumors subsequently swirled that Common was dating Tiffany Haddish, but that has yet to be confirmed.
Regardless, it seems like Angela is moving on herself, but not before she revealed the reason she wanted to split with her ex-boo. On her self-titled podcast, the CNN political analyst says she broke up with Common because they just wanted different things. Rye apparently wanted to have children while common didn’t.
“We just want different things,” she said after revealing she split with Common in September. “This was after a time that I realized I was going to take the second godson (the 9-year-old) more often,” she said. "I had told him about it the day before. We had been talking for about two months about let’s see where things go because I’m leaning towards ‘I want kids’ and he was leaning towards ‘I don’t know.’ I think when somebody tells you I don’t know, they just tell you that because they don’t really want to hurt you.
”I remember us having this conversation the day after we talked about Ryan, he said, ‘I don’t know if I want to have kids.' So I said, ‘I don’t know what else there is to talk about,’” Rye continued. “I think it was an impeccable parting of ways. We’re very clear about the fact that we were not aligned in those interests. We will always be friends. He’s a really good person.”
”I wish Rashid [Common] the very best, but it was time for us to do something different,” she concluded.
It also seems that Angela Rye has moved on to dating someone else. The man is rumored to be restaurateur Karim Webb. On Christmas Day, Angela posted a photo on her Instagram Story of her in a pool embracing with Webb and the caption, “What a gift you are.”
