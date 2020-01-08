Aretha Franklin’s Son Calls For A Boycott Against Biopic Starring Jennifer Hudson

The son of late singer Aretha Franklin is speaking out against a biopic that endeavors to portray his mother.

MGM released a trailer for Respect last month in which Jennifer Hudson plays the legendary songstress. Kecalf Franklin, who goes by the moniker Eradesent Views on Facebook, ranted about the film Saturday (January 4), claiming none of Aretha’s family members were contacted about the film, or the forthcoming book The Queen Next Door.

“ONCE AGAIN….. THE FRANKLIN FAMILY (DOES NOT) SUPPORT THE MOVIE THAT IS IN PRODUCTION!!!!! NOR DO WE SUPPORT THE BOOK “THE QUEEN NEXT DOOR”!!!!! NEITHER ENTITY FELT THE NEED TO CONTACT THE (CORE) FAMILY ABOUT ANYTHING!!!!”

He then questioned how a film could be made using Aretha Franklin’s likeness without contacting her family.

“HOW CAN YOU MAKE A MOVIE ABOUT A PERSON AND NOT TALK TO THE PERSONS SONS OR GRANDCHILDREN ABOUT IMPORTANT INFORMATION? HOW CAN YOU PUT A PERSONS FAMILY (IMAGE) IN A BOOK AND NOT ASK PERMISSION?”

Lastly, he called for a boycott.

“IF YOU ARE A “REAL” FAN OF MY MOTHERS….PLEASE DO NOT SUPPORT THIS. ASK YOURSELF….WOULD YOU WANT THIS DONE TO YOU?”