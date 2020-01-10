Bill Cosby’s Appeal To The Pennsylvania Supreme Court Blames Me Too 'Hysteria' For Conviction

Bill Cosby is still fighting for his freedom. He is currently serving a three-to-10 year prison sentence for sexually assaulting Temple University women's basketball coach Andrea Constand. Now he still take his case to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

A statement was released on his Instagram, which partly blames the #MeToo “hysteria” for his conviction, “Today, Mr. Cosby’s legal team filed a Petition in the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania asking the high court to review his case to consider the vital important questions about the impact of #metoo hysteria on the bedrock principles of our criminal justice system.”



The statement continued, “The lower courts stripped Mr. Cosby of his most sacred constitutional guarantees of Due Process and the presumption of innocence when they permitted the jury to hear, and base its verdict on, decades-old, unproven allegations of multiple women. The trial court’s overriding concern should have been to ensure a fair proceeding on the single charged offense for which Mr. Cosby was standing trial - not to provide a platform to any and all accusers who belatedly wanted their day in court. We are hopeful that the state Supreme Court will recognize the long-lasting implications of allowing the court of public opinion to override our cherished constitutional principles and act to rectify this injustice.”

The 82-year-old has maintained his innocence after dozens of women accused him of assault, including supermodel Beverly Johnson. In an interview in November, Cosby said, "When I come up for parole, they're not going to hear me say that I have remorse.”