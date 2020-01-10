Porsha Williams’ Soon-To-Be Husband Responds To Cheating Rumors

Rumors sparked recently that Porsha Williams’ fiancé Dennis McKinley was cheating on her after he was spotted out late with four other women.

According to Radar Online, on January 4, McKinley was seen entering an Atlanta diner at 4 a.m. with multiple “beautiful women,” all of which were not his wife-to-be and “flirting with him.”

The 4 a.m. rendezvous didn’t take long to spread online, especially since fans of Real Housewives of Atlanta know Dennis has cheated on Porsha before.

Now, McKinley is responding to the rumors with a simple message via social media. On his Instagram Story, McKinley (whose IG handle is @workwincelebrate) posted a picture that read “I can’t eat?”

Meanwhile, Williams has been sharing posts that say she’s choosing “positivity” and “love.”

It should be noted that the couple were together on January 7 while vacationing in Jamaica, so it seems the night out on the January 4 isn’t putting much of a strain on their relationship.

Back in December, Porsha Williams announced that she and Dennis McKinley were “re-engaged” and explained how they were able to rekindle the flame.

“We’re working on our family. It takes time,” Porsha said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. “I love him and he loves me and we’re doing what’s best for our family. That’s really all you can do. You have to have trust.”

She also noted that they are “absolutely” working on rebuilding their love and trust.

Subsequently, Williams revealed that she and McKinley “don’t have a set date yet” for their wedding, but said they would be tying the knot in 2020.