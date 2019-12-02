Porsha Williams Confirms She Is ‘Re-Engaged’ To Ex Dennis McKinley After Cheating Scandal

"We are re-engaged," she said, before adding, "Yes, it's the same ring."

Yep, you read that correctly — while appearing on Sunday night's episode of Bravo's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen , Williams, 38, announced that McKinley, 43, popped the question for a second time, and she said yes.

This news comes after the two split up earlier this year when the reality star learned that McKinley cheated on her while she was pregnant with their daughter, Pilar Jhena. Their child was only three months old when Williams found out about the infidelity.

During the interview, when asked if she trusts McKinley now that they have reunited, Williams admitting that they are "still working it out."

"We're working on our family. It takes time," she said. "I love him and he loves me and we're doing what's best for our family. That's really all you can do... You have to have trust."

Watch her share the update below: