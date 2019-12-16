Porsha Williams’ Fiancé Admits He Cheated Because He Was Sexually Turned Off During And After Pregnancy

Written by Alexis Reese

On the most recent episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Porsha Williams’ fiancé, Dennis McKinley, admitted the true reason why he cheated on her. The once smitten couple has since reconciled but were living apart and co-parenting when they decided to mutually attend an emotional therapy session with Dr. Sherry Blake. That was when McKinley confessed that Williams’ postpartum depression is what pushed him to sleep with another woman. The 43-year-old said that he became sexually turned off, as told by People.

“We had a rough pregnancy, all the way from start to finish,” McKinley said. “Sex during pregnancy, it’s nothing what a man wants to do … and after PJ got here, postpartum was very real. We cried together like every night. That’s not a good enough why, but that’s the why.” He continued, “It was a poor decision and it was a selfish decision. It made a mistake, I cheated. … I’ve done my best to let Porsha know that I love her and I’m remorseful and apologetic. The priority for me is the baby.” Despite McKinnley’s heartfelt apology, Williams did not accept his wrongdoing with open arms. The 38-year-old firmly believed that what her fiancé did was intentional. “You don’t make a mistake and set up with someone and cheat,” she said. “That’s not where he needed to be in order for me to heal and move forward. He needs to be in a place in my eyes where he’s taking full accountability for his actions, period. No matter how it looks and feels. It insults me when he says mistake.”

Williams said that she found out about McKinley’s infidelity when her daughter, Pilar, was three months old. With the strain on their relationship, the Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star said that their daughter is the reason that she chose to push forward and face her complicated emotions towards McKinley because she still loves him. RELATED: Porsha Williams Confirms She Is ‘Re-Engaged’ To Ex Dennis McKinley After Cheating Scandal “I haven’t wanted to tell him that because I feel like he didn’t deserve to hear that,” she told Dr. Sherry.

The mother of one announced earlier this month on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that the couple is re-engaged and is planning to walk down the aisle. “I love him and he loves me and we’re doing what’s best for our family. That’s really all you can do,” she said.