NeNe Leakes' Rep Says No Decision Has Been Made On Departure From ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’

Previously, a source close to NeNe Leakes said she would likely be making her departure from the cast of Real Housewives of Atlanta. That notion was then reiterated by Wendy Williams, who said she received a text from NeNe claiming she was giving up the show after the 12th season concluded.

“I took a break between commercials, my office is right there behind the set. I had to go to the bathroom and so I looked at my phone between commercials. And NeNe texts, ‘I’m quitting,’” Williams said on her program Tuesday (January 21). “I’m surprised I got it, because I have no service in my office, but I got it.”

She continued: “I know something about NeNe that you all will cry, be sad and feel bad for her. She’s carrying the weight of a huge thing on her shoulders. I’m not going to say it, she’s got to say it. But in my opinion, NeNe, you need this platform to explain the other part of your life.

“Forget arguing with them broads — you’ve got that secret, and that secret is going to melt their hearts,” Williams added. “Because when she shared it with me, I cried with her.”

RELATED: NeNe Leakes Reportedly 'Seriously Contemplating' Not Returning To 'Real Housewives Of Atlanta'

Now, another source close to Leakes is pumping the breaks on a potential departure. They claim she was simply “venting” and hasn’t made any concrete decision about her future on the Bravo program.

“It’s been an especially difficult couple of weeks for NeNe, and she was venting to her friend in private correspondence,” the unnamed source said, according to The Shade Room. “Nothing has been confirmed or officially decided for next season.”

Season 12 has been a drama-filled one for Leakes, who has gotten into multiple on-screen fights with Kenya Moore. During a cast trip to Greece, Kenya told NeNe “please go to jail again,” which prompted Leakes to clap back. “You is a dumb ass b***h,” she replied as the argument escalated into near violence.