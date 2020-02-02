Porsha Williams Was Almost Fired From ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta,’ Says Andy Cohen

Porsha Williams is a fan favorite on Real Housewives of Atlanta, however, she almost didn’t make it past her first season on the popular Bravo show in 2012.

According to Andy Cohen, who often interviews RHOA cast members on his program Watch What Happens Live, producers weren’t sure if they should keep Williams on or not and had discussions about why she should be released.

“At the end of Porsha’s first season, she was at the reunion, and it had just been announced like a day before, Kordell [Stewart] was leaving her and there was a fairly healthy dialogue amongst the producers about whether Porsha was going to come back at that time,” Cohen revealed on the Jenny McCarthy Show on Friday (January 31). “This was the end of her first season.”

It would be the reunion that would ultimately save Porsha’s spot on the show, according to Cohen. “She got up there at that reunion and I was watching her and I was like, ‘Oh my God,’ I left, I was like, ‘I stand for Porsha, that was incredible’ and she cemented her place on the show,” he described.



“She gave like a two-minute soliloquy about who she was and how she was gonna live her life going forward and this was not going to define her and she’s stronger than this and I was like, ‘Oh my god’. I totally underestimated this woman and look at where she is now on the show,” he explained.

Andy Cohen says that in general, it can be difficult to predict whether newcomers on RHOA will remain on the show past a season.

“It’s interesting how things change through the season,” said. “Even you could be saying, ‘Oh well I don’t think this person’s coming back’ and then something could happen at the reunion where it changes.”

Porsha Williams’ relationship with her fiancée Dennis McKinley has been creating headlines recently. McKinley admitted to cheating on Porsha and has since been trying to install trust between the two.

Listen to Andy Cohen’s interview segment with Jenny on Porsha below.