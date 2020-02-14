Wendy Williams Apologizes After Backlash For Gay Men Will 'Never Be The Woman That We Are' Remark

Written by BET Staff

UPDATE: Wendy Williams issued an emotional, rare apology for offending members of the LGBTQ community a day after making comments on her daytime talksho show about gay men, saying they will "never be the woman that we are. No matter how gay."



She contritely took to her Instagram account to explain to her fans that she was wrong for the comments and that she would “do better.”



“I didn’t mean to hurt anybody’s feelings,” Williams said. “I’m just having a conversation. If you know me long enough, then you know bon vivant, I don’t know what that means but in my mind it means ‘live and let live’ (It actually refers to a person who enjoys a luxe lifestyle), and I live and let live every day, life is too short. “I’m 55 years old and maybe I sounded like your auntie, your mother, your big sister or somebody out of touch,” Williams said. “I’m not out of touch except for perhaps yesterday by saying what I said. So I deeply apologize and I deeply appreciate the support that I get from the community. I will do better. I appreciate you supporting me.”

A message from Wendy. pic.twitter.com/aEpMvubJVJ — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) February 14, 2020

Although the original comments brought broad calls to “cancel” Williams. Others viewed her apology and offered forgiveness.

Im honestly not mad at her because of what was said because we have heard much worse however it doesn’t negate that fact that it was said but she is apologizing from the heart and she still is my favorite so I can forgive her for this it’s not going to have me hating her for it — Reginald D Hopkins (@ReginaldDHopki1) February 14, 2020

I am part of the LGBTQ+ community. I am actually not a fan of the show. However, I feel the apology was very sincere and everyone that was offended should move on.😀 — ✨Gray✨ (@Graymtl) February 14, 2020

Daytime talk show diva Wendy Williams is being slammed on social media for her criticisms of gay men that many in the LGBTQ are calling homophobic and closed-minded. On a February 13 episode of The Wendy Williams Show, Williams snapped on a man who clapped while she was talking about Galentine’s Day, which is a way for women to celebrate other women in their lives on Valentine's Day. "If you’re a man and you’re clapping, you’re not even a part of this," she started. "You don’t understand the rules of the day. It’s women going out and getting saucy and then going back home. You’re not a part. I don’t care if you’re gay. You don’t get a (menstruation) every 28 days. You can do a lot that we do, but I get offended by the idea that we go through something you will never go through." She then continued through applause, “Stop wearing our skirts and our heels.... Looky here now, gay men, you’ll never be the woman that we are. No matter how gay." See below.

Wendy Williams tells gay men that they should stop wearing skirts and will “never be the women that we are”. pic.twitter.com/tIsi0pgyS1 — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 14, 2020

Although her audience laughed and cheered, Williams received major backlash online over the comments, with critics calling them “hateful” and bashing her opinion as “ignorance.”



Others were angered because many in the LGBTQ community have been some of her biggest fans.

@WendyWilliams really? What sort of ignorance is coming out of your mouth regarding gay men wanting to be women!! Really Wendy? — SanHer (@herrera139) February 13, 2020

Hmm.. Not all gay people wear skirts, not all cis or trans women wear skirts either. I am annoyed by her comments, especially the menstruation aspect of it. It seems to me she has an issue with gay people as well as with trans women. Really disappointed about @WendyWilliams https://t.co/S8zivnuqj5 — Ninotska Love (@NinotskaLove) February 13, 2020

Wendy Williams went out of her way to be hateful towards gay men. Im all set on her. — Frankie (@FrankieLRivera) February 13, 2020

#WendyWilliams trying to alienate the gay community when they are some of her biggest supporters. Oh dear. pic.twitter.com/ukVgemXO2e — Chaz Montgomery👸🏼 (@paytas_stan_) February 13, 2020

Later on in the show, Williams doubled down on the comments saying, "So, you know, I tell you every day, and I mean this, and I'm going to keep drilling it in your mind: It is so scary coming out here and sitting here by myself with my loose mouth and my slick humor," Williams said. "And, you know, I'm by myself. I can't blame anybody but me." "I say it, and I mean it," she said.



Although heavily criticized for what she said, Williams did garner some support.



Wendy Williams called out the appropriation of womanhood and I'm LOVING IT. https://t.co/k1ddBZ4BoV — BKnight (@BKnight561) February 14, 2020

@WendyWilliams Thank you for saying what we as women want to scream everyday. #gaymen #letushavesomethimg — Carlene Wright (@ladycwrites) February 13, 2020

But Tan France from Netflix’s Queer Eye was one of those offended by Williams’comments and defiantly went to Instagram with the hashtag "#GayHeelsForWendy." See below:

Still, Williams is no stranger to controversy as this is only the latest. Several weeks ago, she was being slammed for criticizing Beyonce and Jay-Z for not standing while Demi Lovato sang the national anthem to open Super Bowl LIV.