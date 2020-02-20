Patina Miller Is Cast In ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’

After announcing four spin-offs to its popular series Power, Starz has revealed who will star in the upcoming Power Book III: Raising Kanan.

According to Deadline, Tony-winning actress Patina Miller has been cast as Raquel Thomas, Kanan’s mother. Known on the streets as “Raq,” Thomas is described as “tough, resolute, ruthless, but Raq still is capable of love.” As the middle child of three siblings, Raq also has to care for her two brothers. Miller will be joined by screen veteran Omar Epps in the series.

Power, the story of drug dealer turned businessman, James “Ghost” St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick), ended on February 9 2020 after six seasons. The first spin-off, Power Book: II: Ghost, will star Micheal Rainey, Jr. (Tariq St. Patrick) and follows his life after killing his father, Ghost. It is scheduled to premiere in June of 2020.

Patina Miller previously appeared in Madam Secretary on CBS and in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Parts 1 & 2.