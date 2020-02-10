These Three ‘Power’ Characters Will Return For The Series’ First Spin-off

The final episode of the crime drama Power aired on Starz Sunday night and fans are already preparing for the flurry of spin-offs from the series.

After revealing that four more shows inspired by Power are in the works, Starz announced that Michael Rainey Jr. (Tariq) Shane Johnson (Saxe) and Naturi Naughton (Tasha) will be returning in their respective roles for Power Book II: Ghost.

The official description for Power Book II: Ghost states that it “will pick up the narrative just days after the Power finale. The sequel then follows Tariq navigating his new life in which his desire to shed his father’s legacy comes up against the mounting pressure to save his family.”

Rainey’s Tariq grew to become one of the most despised characters on the show, so much so, that he received death threats after he was revealed to be his father’s killer. But he tells Vibe magazine in their digital cover story that he embraces the hate.

“Actually, all of this feels like an achievement,” he says between elated laughter. “If people are in tune and they're engaging with my character, then it makes me feel good. No matter if they hate my character, I love my character. But I feel like if you could make an audience hate you then that's a good thing.”

The teaser for Book II shows Tariq moving into his dormitory at college, but we know that beneath that collegiate facade is the mind of a hustler.