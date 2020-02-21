Joseline Hernandez's Boyfriend Throws Jealous Tantrum on ‘Marriage Boot Camp'

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
The latest episode of Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition dropped last night and Joseline Hernandez was the talk of the internets after a drama-filled argument with her boyfriend DJ Balistic.
Balistic lost it when he saw Joseline feed fruit to another man at a pool party at the house where several of the couple are staying. He stormed over to her and yelled, "Man, shut the f**k up. Party over!"
"Why you mad?" she calmly asked while laughing in his face.
"What you mean, why I’m mad?" he snapped. "Get the f**k inside, man. Get the f**k over. Party the f**k over, man."
The two continued to argue as they made their way back into the house where Blistic then called Joseline a "nut,” after knocking over a potted plant and yelling at Joseline. Once back in the mansion, he smacked her glass champagne flute from the table it was on, making it shatter while roaring, “I told you, treat me like a king! Don’t disrespect me!”
Watch the clip of the fight below:
(Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)
