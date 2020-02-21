RuPaul Will Teach How To Be Your Most Fabulous Self In MasterClass Course

RuPaul has helped launch the career of hundreds of drag queens on the Emmy-winning show RuPaul’s Drag Race.

And now he wants to teach you how to be your best self in a new online course.



According to Entertainment Weekly, RuPaul, costume collaborator Zaldy and Drag Race season 2 runner-up Raven will host a new MasterClass, a popular online education platform that features courses taught by A-list talent like Samuel L. Jackson, Serena Williams and more.





RuPaul told EW that the course will teach “self-love, confidence, joy, lips, foundation, wigs, chiffon,” and “everything it takes to unleash the magic that makes you, you.”



The 59-year-old will also go deep about his personal life and what he learned even from the most challenging moments, “My childhood was very tumultuous and traumatic. My parents were always at war, so, my thinking was, this is all too much for me. Just wake me when it’s done,”



He continued, “I realized I want to be present for my life, and it forced me to understand my own value…. you have to be present enough to know what feels right. In drag I feel so powerful. It is your life’s worth to shine. There is strength and power in you, but it’s up to you to realize it.”

And for all the fans craving more drag, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars will be jumping from VH1 to Showtime. The show brings back queens who lost in previous seasons to battle it out for one more chance at the crown. RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars will premiere Friday, June 5, to kick off LGBTQ Pride Month, according to TVLine.

RuPaul’s MasterClass is available now and you can watch the trailer below. RuPaul’s Drag Race returns to VH-1 on Friday, February 28.