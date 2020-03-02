Kenya Moore's Marriage Ends in 'RHOA' Episode Filmed Day Before Their Split

Written by Alexis Reese

On Sunday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta some intense moments between Kenya Moore and Marc Daly were revealed showing what led to the end of their two-year marriage. Originally filmed last September, the episode shows the once lovebirds at a benefit charity event hosted by Daly to honor the Black Man Lab, a charity that inspires you Black males by pairing them with successful role models. During the episode, Daly seems disinterested in his wife and doesn’t even thank her publicly for all of her hard work to get the event launched. RELATED: Kenya Moore Describes ‘Low Place’ She Was In Before Divorce

As the episode continued, Daly is even caught speaking ill of their marriage. “I hate it. I hate it. Everybody knows that,” he could be heard saying off camera. “Save me from the drama.” In an interview with Bravo, Kenya spoke briefly about being disrespected by her estranged husband during the evening of the event. “I feel like all night there was tension, I just didn’t think he was very warm to me,” she said. Daly later began yelling at producers to stop filming the party. RELATED: Kenya Moore Reveals She’s ‘Trying To Figure Out’ Her Relationship WIth Estranged Husband March Daly

“Tell them that’s it. They can’t film forever, tell them they got to wrap,” he said. “I’m giving you five minutes and then I’m gonna take care of it. If I come back down here it’s going to be ugly. I don’t give an F. End it.” The couple wed in June 2017 and are parents to their one-year-old daughter Brooklyn Doris Daly. Just last month Kenya told Andy Cohen the status of the once couples relationship on Watch What Happens Live on (February 16) that they are in a “good place right now” and “trying to figure it out.” Watch her interview about the intense moments below: