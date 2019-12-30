Kenya Moore Describes ‘Low Place’ She Was In Before Splitting With Husband Marc Daly

Last week, Kenya Moore revealed on Real Housewives of Atlanta why she wants a divorce from her husband, Marc Daly, but now, we’re learning a little more about the situation.

During a candid conversation with costars Cynthia Bailey and Kandi Burruss on Sunday’s (December 29) episode, the 48-year-old said she and Daly were “in a really low place right now.”

“I just feel like, in the beginning, when Brooklyn came, he was so happy. Now I just feel like, he’s just getting farther and farther away,” Moore said, describing her and Marc’s 1-year-old daughter.

But is there hope that the two can reconcile their differences and recapture the magic that brought them together originally?

“I just don’t know anymore,” she confided in her costars. “Honestly. It’s like, so many things are changing so fast.”

Cynthia Bailey subsequently told viewers that she believes this marriage is likely done. “I think that Kenya’s fairytale ending may not be that happy of an ending,” she said.

Prior to this newest revelation, Moore had already been letting people on RHOA know about the troubles she was having with Daly, which she primarily described as communication issues.

During a real time triple date between Bailey and her fiancé, Mike Hill, Burruss and husband Todd Tucker, Moore and Daly, Cynthia described what she seemed to witness between the struggling couple.

“This is what I saw that Marc was putting down that I wasn’t really picking up,” Bailey recalled to Moore. “Whenever he got ready to say something, if you even thought about interrupting him, [he would get annoyed]. But then when he would finish and you would get ready to respond, then he would cut you off.”

“[That happens] all the time!” Moore interjected. “That is what I feel like is the weakest link in our relationship. The communication. Because you can say anything to someone, but just say it respectfully.”

Just days before announcing they were going through with a divorce, Marc and Kenya reportedly had a blowup fight that was caught on camera. According to Radar Online, the struggles of maintaining a long-distance relationship have severely strained things between the two.

“There was never an agreement for them to live together,” the source said. “He always stated he wanted to stay in New York City, and she wanted to stay in Atlanta for the show.”