Serena Williams Shares Adorable Wake Up Call From Daughter Alexis Olympia

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian have the most adorable alarm clock...their 2-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia.
The tennis star gave us a sneak peak into her morning routine with the cutest video on Instagram. In the early hours of the day, Williams recorded her daughter climbing into bed wearing a yellow tutu to wake up her daddy. And the video had a lot of parents sharing their #relatable moments.
Along with little Alexis Olympia bouncing on her parents’ bed repeating “Wake up!” their dog is also seen climbing around as dad opens his eyes in what seems to be the best family wake up call.
Although Williams usually keeps her family life pretty private, she is often vocal about her experience as a new mom and the challenges she faced getting back into her tennis career. Regardless, it’s clear she’s enjoying the ride, even laughing at what many can understand as cute morning chaos.
“Working and being a mom is not easy,” she told followers on Instagram. “I am often exhausted, stressed, and then I go play a professional tennis match. We keep going. I am so proud and inspired by the women who do it day in and day out. I’m proud to be this baby’s mama.”
(Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
We spent a year asking the biggest names in Hollywood what makes a performance Oscar-worthy. Watch as Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Barry Jenkins and more share their opinions on winning the coveted award.
COMMENTS