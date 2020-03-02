Serena Williams Shares Adorable Wake Up Call From Daughter Alexis Olympia

Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian have the most adorable alarm clock...their 2-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia.

The tennis star gave us a sneak peak into her morning routine with the cutest video on Instagram. In the early hours of the day, Williams recorded her daughter climbing into bed wearing a yellow tutu to wake up her daddy. And the video had a lot of parents sharing their #relatable moments.

Along with little Alexis Olympia bouncing on her parents’ bed repeating “Wake up!” their dog is also seen climbing around as dad opens his eyes in what seems to be the best family wake up call.