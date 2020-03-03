Watch Lizzo’s Mommy-And-Me Dance Off In Hotel Bathrobes

Lizzo always has time for a little family and fun, and she uploaded an Instagram video on Monday (March 2) sharing a moment with her mom.

The award-winning singer teamed up with her mother, Shari Johnson-Jefferson to film a choreographed dance video as Trey Taylor and Armon Warren’s cover of Mac Miller’s “Knock Knock” played in the background.

“Been in Detroit w family. This makes me smile,” the “Truth Hurts” singer captioned in her post. “Hope u smiling too.”