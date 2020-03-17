How Ebony Obsidian From Tyler Perry’s ‘Sistas’ Got Into Acting By Mistake

Tyler Perry’s “Sistas” star Ebony Obsidian says she got into acting by mistake.

The 25-year-old, who hails from New Paltz, NY, explained to the New York Post that pursuing a career in acting was not a part of her original plan for her life.

“I heard about this audition on the radio like 10 years ago, so I went the next day to try out and find some agents and see if anyone would be interested,” Obsidian told the Post. “I was in my early teens, so I went back to school, graduated early and moved to the city and attended The William Esper Studio [for actors].”

However, Obsidian revealed that her true passion was journalism. She even went to college in hopes of becoming a travel journalist, telling stories on-camera. But she says she quickly realized that she’s “too emotional” for the job.

Once Obsidian decided to focus on an acting career, many doors opened for her. In addition to her role on “Sistas,” she’s appeared in “If Beale Street Could Talk,” “Wu-Tang: An American Saga” and “Hunters.”

But with her rapid success, Obsidian told the Post that her intense schedule resulted in her need to take a mental break.

“Last year it was beautiful. I shot ‘Wu-Tang,’ ‘Hunters’ and ‘Sistas,’” she said. “It was a lot of traveling between Atlanta and New York. I wouldn’t say it was stressful. It was my first time juggling so many roles. I was excited, but I also knew I had a lot of work to do so it was just a matter of me being calm and being focused and not losing track of what I’m actually doing.”

Obsidian plays Karen, a salon owner on “Sistas,” and says she enjoys her role on the BET series because the script isn’t predictable and she can “grow realistically” with her character.

Obsidian says she hopes to land a role in a Japanese Anime project.