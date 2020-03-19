Watch Princess Love Confront Ray J About 'Strippers and Prostitutes' In ‘The Conversation’

The Conversation is Princess Love and Ray J’s 4-part series on Zeus, which show the couple having their first “real” conversation since she accused him of abandoning her in Las Vegas in November while he went to a strip club.

The whole ordeal was documented on their social media pages.



For the series, which kicked off March 15, there were no producers, hosts, or therapists.

Princess Love, 35, said, "You know why we're here and it's unfortunate the only way we can have this conversation is if we're filming. I feel like this is the only way I can get real answers out of you." According to Princess, it was her idea to film this conversation for the world to see.

When it came to the incident that played out on social media, Ray J, 39, said, "I didn't want to continue to argue in the paragraphs that we were going back with and forth with each other, saying all this way out stuff that I felt was damaging, tarnishing, disrespectful on both ends.”



Princess Love continued to drill down on the disrespect of him attending a strip club, "If we leave on bad terms today and I go to a male strip club and I decide to invite them home.”



He cut her off, "I did not invite a stripper home with me.”



Princess repeatedly asked, "The strippers didn't come back to the hotel with you, yes or no?" He then accused her of being a bully as they continue to go back and forth.

Princess ended with, "You're disrespectful, I don't respect you, I lost a lot of love for you and you're not a protector. You're not that. That's important to me and you're not that."



See a clip below.