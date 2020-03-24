Michelle Obama On How Barack, Malia and Sasha Are Dealing With Coronavirus Outbreak

Next on her list was dialing up the former First Lady Michelle Obama who gave DeGeneres advice on remaining positive while remaining indoors and shared how the rest of the Obama family is spending their day to day.

Ellen DeGeneres is continuing to move through her rolodex as she makes phone calls to her famous friends amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

“What are you doing to be creative and keep busy?” DeGeneres asked in regards to Sasha and Malia returning home from college.

“We’re just trying to structure our days,” Mrs. Obama replied to the comedian. “Everybody’s home. The girls are back because colleges are now online. They’re in their respective rooms doing their online classes and I think Barack -- I don’t know where he is. He was on the phone on a conference call. I just got finished with a conference call.

Mrs. Obama also took note that the global pandemic “is like no other time in history.”

“I feel for all the folks who are going to suffer because of what’s going to happen to the economy and we have to be mindful about what we’re going to do to support those folks when this quarantine is over and people are looking at what’s left of their business and their lives.

She then wrapped up her conversation with a positive message.

“When times are bad, having each other, having your health, we can do with a lot less. I think that’s an important lesson that I want my kids to understand as they get out there in the world,” she said. “Be grateful for what you have and be ready to share it when the time comes.”

As of Tuesday morning (March 24), there have been more than 43,530 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States, with at least 540 deaths from coronavirus-related illness.