Watch Idris Elba Shut Down Cardi B’s Coronavirus Conspiracy Theory

Idris Elba is using his voice to debunk conspiracy theories circling the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The actor and his wife Sabrina Dhowre both recently revealed that they tested positive for the disease.

Elba took to his Instagram Live to respond to rapper Cardi B who claimed that she believed that celebrities are getting paid to say they have the virus for financial compensation after comparing it to a “Flat Tummy Tea commercial.”

“I think the negativity around ‘test shaming’ is counterproductive,” Elba said. “I don’t see what people get out of that. Also this idea that someone like myself is going to be paid to say I’ve got coronavirus, that’s like absolute bulls**t, such stupidness.”

“People want to spread that as if it’s news. It’s stupid,” he continued. “It’s the quickest way to get people sick that way. There’s no benefit to me and Sabrina sitting here saying we’ve got it or we ain’t got it. I don’t even understand the logic of that.”

Elba later shared in the video that the global pandemic is not a movie and reminded people that although he is an actor, he is still a human being that happens to be a public figure.

“I want people to understand that this is very real. I feel like I saved people from getting it by doing that test early,” he said.

Watch Elba’s response below.