Idris Elba's Wife Sabrina Dhowre Reveals She Has Coronavirus

Just one week after Idris Elba contracted coronavirus, his wife Sabrina Dhowre has also tested positive.
Sabrina broke the news during her husband’s interview with Oprah Winfrey. Despite government mandates for those who have coronavirus to stay completely isolated from those who don’t, Sabrina decided to stand by her man during his quarantine because of her “wife instincts.”
“I wanted to be with him,” Sabrina said in the Facetime interview for the new Apple TV+ series called Oprah Talks. “I could have made a decision to put myself in a separate room or maybe stay away... But I made the decision to want to be with him and still touch him.” She also added that she felt “the instinct of a wife” to take care of him.
Idris appreciated his wife’s decision. “When something like this is going on in the world, love is all you can get, who am I to turn down my wife’s support,” he said.
Both Idris and Sabrina said that despite having coronavirus, they remain asymptomatic and they feel ok. However, Idris does fall into the high-risk category since he suffers from asthma.
“Of course, I'm worried. I'm worried about having the virus, I'm worried about having asthma and how that could make things really complicated for me really quickly,” he said.
“I don't feel anything that would come to what people would now expect to be a symptom of coronavirus, which is really strange. It might change in the coming weeks, and we'll keep everyone updated,” Sabrina said.
The couple is making use of their time in isolation in New Mexico with Idris learning to play the guitar and serenading his wife.
Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Annabel's
