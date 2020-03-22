Idris Elba's Wife Sabrina Dhowre Reveals She Has Coronavirus

Just one week after Idris Elba contracted coronavirus, his wife Sabrina Dhowre has also tested positive.

Sabrina broke the news during her husband’s interview with Oprah Winfrey. Despite government mandates for those who have coronavirus to stay completely isolated from those who don’t, Sabrina decided to stand by her man during his quarantine because of her “wife instincts.”

“I wanted to be with him,” Sabrina said in the Facetime interview for the new Apple TV+ series called Oprah Talks. “I could have made a decision to put myself in a separate room or maybe stay away... But I made the decision to want to be with him and still touch him.” She also added that she felt “the instinct of a wife” to take care of him.