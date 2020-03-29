Gabrielle Union Shares Adorable Bath Time Photos Of Kaavia James

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
Gabrielle Union had Instagram getting baby fever after she gave followers a sneak peek into bath time with Kaavia James on Saturday (March 28).
Union posted photos of her and Dwyane Wade’s adorable toddler as she played in the bubbles, captioning the photo “Bathtime Bliss.” The comments went crazy for the one-year-old’s soapy fauxhawk.
One comment read, “That Curly Fohawk 😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️” while another followed up with, “😂🤣😂 That last picture is an entire mood of. ‘Did you really just get soap in my eye.’”
Even actress Reese Witherspoon couldn’t get enough of the photos saying, “Oh sweetness! 💖”
See the adoorable photos below.
On Kaavia’s own Instagram account, fans were treated to an additional photo of the fun. Nicknamed the “shady baby,” Kaavia was rocking some bathtime bling.
The photo was captioned, “Album dropping soon 🔥🔥🔥Thinking I might call it ‘Sleepy At Bathtime…I got crazy bars (of soap)’ Still taking suggestions. Name this album.”
People gave some suggestions in the comments: “So Fresh, So Clean (Kaavia Edition),” “Skin So Soft – Baby Edition” and “Shady Baby.”
Looks like bath time in the Union-Wade household is nothing short of entertaining.
Kaavia James is Union and Wade’s first daughter together, which was born via a surrogate in November of 2018.
