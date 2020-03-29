Gabrielle Union Shares Adorable Bath Time Photos Of Kaavia James

Gabrielle Union had Instagram getting baby fever after she gave followers a sneak peek into bath time with Kaavia James on Saturday (March 28).

Union posted photos of her and Dwyane Wade’s adorable toddler as she played in the bubbles, captioning the photo “Bathtime Bliss.” The comments went crazy for the one-year-old’s soapy fauxhawk.

One comment read, “That Curly Fohawk 😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️” while another followed up with, “😂🤣😂 That last picture is an entire mood of. ‘Did you really just get soap in my eye.’”

Even actress Reese Witherspoon couldn’t get enough of the photos saying, “Oh sweetness! 💖”

See the adoorable photos below.