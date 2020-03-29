Georgia Nurse Quits Her Job After Being Assigned To The ‘Corona Floor’

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Melissa Thomas Scott, a nurse in Albany, Georgia, went viral after sharing a video from Wednesday (March 25), explaining why she quit her job at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
The 39-year-old told Facebook Live viewers that she was concerned about her safety and the safety of her family amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“I just quit my job. I clocked in. I find out that I’m being sent to a corona floor when they know that I have kids at home, who I can’t send away," an emotional Scott said.
Scott is reportedly a breast cancer survivor. She told followers that although her supervisor knew her previous health status, she was still sent to the “corona floor.”
“My manager sent me to a floor that is being tested for corona. She knows my health history. She knows all of this. I quit. I care about the patients and all but my family and my life, they matter. They come first. She knows my health history. I told her that my kids don’t have anybody to go to. I can’t send my kids away like everybody else. I’m done. I’m leaving,” she continued.
According to a press release from the hospital, they reached full capacity the same day due to caring for patients battling COVID-19. After sharing her story, Scott received support across the nation from the viral video.
Watch the emotional video from Scott below.
For the latest on the coronavirus, check out BET’s blog on the virus, and contact your local health department or visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
Photo Credit: Dana Neely
