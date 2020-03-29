Georgia Nurse Quits Her Job After Being Assigned To The ‘Corona Floor’

Melissa Thomas Scott, a nurse in Albany, Georgia, went viral after sharing a video from Wednesday (March 25), explaining why she quit her job at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.

The 39-year-old told Facebook Live viewers that she was concerned about her safety and the safety of her family amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I just quit my job. I clocked in. I find out that I’m being sent to a corona floor when they know that I have kids at home, who I can’t send away," an emotional Scott said.

Scott is reportedly a breast cancer survivor. She told followers that although her supervisor knew her previous health status, she was still sent to the “corona floor.”

“My manager sent me to a floor that is being tested for corona. She knows my health history. She knows all of this. I quit. I care about the patients and all but my family and my life, they matter. They come first. She knows my health history. I told her that my kids don’t have anybody to go to. I can’t send my kids away like everybody else. I’m done. I’m leaving,” she continued.

According to a press release from the hospital, they reached full capacity the same day due to caring for patients battling COVID-19. After sharing her story, Scott received support across the nation from the viral video.

Watch the emotional video from Scott below.