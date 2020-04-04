Porsha Williams Shuts Down Eva Marcille's #NoMakeup Selfie Challenge With A Beautiful Message

"I decided to post this not as a challenge to force women to compete over outer beauty but because I truly believe it’s inner beauty that counts and will leave a lasting impression," she begins. "Your inner beauty is a culmination of your joys, failures, strengths, and flaws. Let me explain... "⁣

While it's true that Porsha looks gorgeous au natural (but, all of them do), what really made her post stand apart is the beautiful message that accompanied it.

Earlier this week, Eva Marcille challenged her Real Housewives Of Atlanta co-stars to a makeup-free, no filter selfie challenge. Most of her co-stars, from NeNe Leakes to Cynthia Bailey and even Kandi Burruss , stepped up to the challenge, but Porsha Williams' entry might just be the one to shut the whole thing down.

See those bags... they are from many sleepless nights from my mind running and wondering what’s happening to the world today. I’m up all night imagining how it will affect my loved ones. ⁣

See those dry lips (I licked’em for the pic lol)... they kiss my daughter with a smile when she needs comfort even though mommy worries if she is doing all she can to give her the best life. I use them to let out a deep sigh wondering if I’m doing anything right at all. ⁣

See those dark circles under my eyes, I wake up early every morning with the sun just to cover them with makeup because social media has convinced me I’m the only one with them.... and that to be unique is to be less than.⁣

My “Nappy” edges that many within our own race use as a insult..... my baby has the same hair and I wouldn’t change a thing. She will learn to love the journey that is black hair just as I have. ⁣

See my discolored skin.... that is from me being a black woman and just as we are multicolored; we are multifaceted. ⁣

Lastly, see my hands with old nails lol...... they are used to pray for my family and friends health and wellness! ⁣

At the end of the day it’s not about what our appearance is on the outside , although we all would like to look nice .... It’s about being filled with love, having a good heart, and supporting others. ❤️ ⁣

⁣I don’t know maybe that’s a lot but I got time lol 🙏🏾 ⁣

Love y’all while continuing to learn to love every bit of myself! Ps: this isn’t anything new ...you all have seen me au natural plenty on my timeline ... thank you for always loving me & supporting me ! 😘 #FlawsandAll