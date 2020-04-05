Watch Actor Delroy Lindo Light Up Social Media Challenging White Men To Use The N-Word

Actor Delroy Lindo has the perfect response in a fictionalized debate about the so-called double standard, in which it’s OK for Black people to use the N-word but white people can’t. The video clip went viral on Instagram.

According to Meaww.com, the clip is from the CBS show The Good Fight, second season, titled “Day 443.” Lindo plays an attorney named Adrian Bosemen. He appears as a panelist on a TV news talk show, which looks a lot like FOX News. The topic of discussion? “Is racism a one-way street?”

The host asks Lindo’s character whether there’s a double standard involved when Black rappers drop the N-word in their lyrics but whites are called racist for using the same word.

RELATED: ‘BlacKkKlansman’ And Beyond: 10 Actors Who Blew Up After Appearing In A Spike Lee Joint

At this point, you could see the steam coming from the ears of Lindo’s character. No doubt, he’s probably saying to himself that these guys know they use the N-word all the time and just want him to justify their racism.

“So, say it,” he responds, visibly angry and tired of the bull. “Say the word you want to say.”

The host and one of the panelists, who’s also white, object, saying it would be inappropriate.

But Lindo’s character isn’t buying what they’re selling. He pushes them: “Sure you can. Say it right now. I will say it with you.

Here’s the full clip: