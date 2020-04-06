50 Cent’s ‘Black Mafia Family’ Gets Starz Series Order

50 Cent is rapidly becoming one of the most bankable TV producers in Hollywood. Starz, the network that backed his hit series Power, has greenlit another series from the rapper turned mogul.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the premium cable network has reportedly handed out an eight-episode, straight-to-series order for Black Mafia Family, an eight-episode drama that becomes the fifth scripted series the rapper and producer has in the works and sixth overall.

The series is inspired by the true story of two brothers who rose from the streets of southwest Detroit in the late 1980s and created one of the most influential crime families in America.

Black Mafia Family revolves around brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory who took their vision beyond the drug game into the music business.

Randy Huggins, who worked with Fif on Power, will write the script and executive produce the Lionsgate television series alongside 50 and his G-Unit Film and TV banner. Terri Kopp and Anthony Wilson will also executive produce.

"This is a project Curtis has always been incredibly passionate about and we are excited to have him as our partner in bringing it to life," Jeffrey Hirsch, Starz’ CEO, said. "Black Mafia Family has all the hallmarks of a great drama, from the larger-than-life Flenory brothers to the deadly, high-stakes world they inhabited. This series is going to be an incredible ride for audiences around the world."

Congrats 50! The show sounds amazing.