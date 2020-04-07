Tracy Morgan's Live Interview On 'Today' Has The Entire Internet Cringing

Tracy Morgan can always be counted on to shake up a standard interview, and his appearance on TODAY on Tuesday (April 7) is no exception.

The actor and comedian appeared via video chat for a live conversation with host Hoda Kotb, who innocently asked what he was doing to pass the time during quarantine.

“Me and my wife have been quarantined in here for like three weeks, so she’s pregnant three times,” Morgan, 51, replied. “Every week she got pregnant, and we’re also role playing a lot now. We’re role playing."

“She’s playing a young maiden whose grandfather was infected with coronavirus,” he explained. “And I’m the scientist who discovered the cure, and she’ll do anything to save her grandfather’s life, and I mean anything.”

After some more jokes about getting all his pets tested after a tiger at the Bronx Zoo tested positive for coronavirus, the conversation took a serious turn when Morgan talked about the heroism of healthcare workers.

“They know what they’re doing. They’re fighting the frontline. I love them,” Morgan, who was hospitalized for weeks following a 2014 car crash on the New Jersey Turnpike. “I spent a lot of time in the hospital. I know what goes on in there … They’re my heroes.”

He also went on to defend police officers, and President Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus crisis.

