Porsha Williams Shares Status Of Her Friendship With Phaedra Parks

Parks reportedly spread a false rumor that Burruss tried to drug Williams, leading to the fallout after the truth came to light.

During season nine of the reality show, Phaedra Parks made allegations about Kandi Burruss that involved Porsha Williams , leading to dramatic confrontation.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta are addressing some drama from the past.

Now, in the midst of season 12, Williams is addressed the status of her and Parks’ relationship during Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

"I've gotten an apology at the reunion, and then shortly after that we chatted for a bit [and] I got an apology," Williams told Cohen on the show. "But we haven't had a full conversation about the situation. I think just over time, we've let it go."

Although the two are able to be cordial these days, there’s no sign of a real friendship brewing.

"You know, we still chat here and there. [It's] just, 'How you doing? How are the kids? How's PJ?' But we haven't been able to have that full sit down, which is fine," Porsha said on WWHL. "I'm good with it."

New episodes of Real Housewives of Atlanta air Sunday at 8/7c on Bravo.

Watch the clip with Andy Cohen and Porsha Williams below.