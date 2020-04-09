Former ‘RHOA’ Star Shereé Whitfield’s Mother Is Missing

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Shereé Whitfield is pleading for help after revealing her mother, Thelma Ferguson is missing.

In an emotional post on Instagram on Wednesday (April 8), Whitfield shared that her mother has gone missing and she’s been working with police for two weeks to locate her.

She asked followers to keep her family in their prayers.

“We all know that prayers can move mountains!!!” said Whitfiled in the post, explaining that she was hesitant to share the update. “However, this is the longest she has gone without reaching out to anyone from the family or her friends. Right now we are leaning on God and staying positive and prayerful for her safe return home.”