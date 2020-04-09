Former ‘RHOA’ Star Shereé Whitfield’s Mother Is Missing

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
Vanessa Bryant is dealing with her late husband’s trust
Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Shereé Whitfield is pleading for help after revealing her mother, Thelma Ferguson is missing.
In an emotional post on Instagram on Wednesday (April 8), Whitfield shared that her mother has gone missing and she’s been working with police for two weeks to locate her.
She asked followers to keep her family in their prayers.
“We all know that prayers can move mountains!!!” said Whitfiled in the post, explaining that she was hesitant to share the update. “However, this is the longest she has gone without reaching out to anyone from the family or her friends. Right now we are leaning on God and staying positive and prayerful for her safe return home.”
Police say Ferguson was last seen on March 23 after leaving her home to go to the bank, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reports. The 77-year-old has no known medical issues, Sandy Springs police Sgt. Salvador Ortega reportedly said Wednesday.
Whitfield ended her post by urging followers to call the Sandy Springs Police Department if they have any information.
“I ask that everyone pray for my mother’s safe return home,” she wrote. “And I know that our family will be [eternally] grateful.”
(Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)
Vanessa Bryant is dealing with her late husband’s trust
She lost custody of their daughter Bonnie Bella.
COMMENTS