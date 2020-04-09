Former ‘RHOA’ Star Shereé Whitfield’s Mother Is Missing

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Pictured: Sheree Whitfield -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank)

She revealed the news in an emotional Instagram post

Published Yesterday

Written by Vanessa Etienne

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Shereé Whitfield is pleading for help after revealing her mother, Thelma Ferguson is missing.

In an emotional post on Instagram on Wednesday (April 8), Whitfield shared that her mother has gone missing and she’s been working with police for two weeks to locate her. 

She asked followers to keep her family in their prayers.

“We all know that prayers can move mountains!!!” said Whitfiled in the post, explaining that she was hesitant to share the update. “However, this is the longest she has gone without reaching out to anyone from the family or her friends. Right now we are leaning on God and staying positive and prayerful for her safe return home.”

Please keep my mom and my family in your prayers! We all know that prayers can move mountains!!! I was hesitant to post my concerns for my mother's safe return because, although I have been in close contact with the police for the past two weeks, I'm also pretty private when it comes to my family. Also, in the past, my mom has taken personal vacations without letting the family know and we respect that side of her. However, this is the longest she have gone without reaching out to anyone from the family or her friends. Right now we are leaning on God and staying positive and prayerful for her safe return home. HOME is where the HEART is and prayer in numbers work. As we all continue to navigate through these uncertain times, remember the blessings of having each other.... Family is everything! I ask that everyone pray for my mother’s safe return home. And know that our family will be internally grateful. 🙏🏽🙏🏽 **If anyone has any information we ask that you please call Sandy Springs police at 770-551-6923 or email the detective handling the missing persons case at rgehricke@sandyspringsga.gov. 🙏🏾 Thank you!

Police say Ferguson was last seen on March 23 after leaving her home to go to the bank, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reports. The 77-year-old has no known medical issues, Sandy Springs police Sgt. Salvador Ortega reportedly said Wednesday. 

Whitfield ended her post by urging followers to call the Sandy Springs Police Department if they have any information. 

“I ask that everyone pray for my mother’s safe return home,” she wrote. “And I know that our family will be [eternally] grateful.”

(Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

