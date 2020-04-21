Reginae Carter Says She Learned A Big Lesson After Breaking Up With YFN Lucci

Reginae Carter may be young, but she has a strong head on her shoulders. Lil Wayne and Toya Wright's daughter, 21, ended her relationship with YFN Lucci last year after the rapper attended a lewd pool party involving scantily clad women and...a cucumber.

That party was the last straw in her on-again, off-again relationship with Lucci, she told Hot 97 last week. On Tuesday (April 21), she hopped on Instagram Live with Love & Hip Hop star Shekinah to elaborate.

"I don't care how old I get or how young I am, I will never allow no man to post a girl shaking they ass," she said. "It's a respect thing."

She added, "I would never be cool with no man going to no party with no naked girls shoving cucumbers anywhere."

In fact, Reginae says the relationship helped her establish a new rule: "Oh yeah, I would never date a rapper again. I already learned my lesson."

Watch Reginae's conversation with Shekinah, below: