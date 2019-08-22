Reginae Carter Moves On From Ex YFN Lucci With A Major Flex

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 13: Reginae Carter attends the Nipsey Hussle Exhibit Unveiling at The Trap Music Museum on August 13, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Reginae Carter Moves On From Ex YFN Lucci With A Major Flex

Unbothered.

Published Yesterday

Written by Moriba Cummings

Weeks after dumping her on-again-off-again boyfriend, YFN LucciReginae Carter is celebrating a major personal feat. Taking to Instagram, the young scion said that she just became a first-time homeowner.

RELATED: Reginae Carter's Cry For Security Shows She May Be Done With Rapper YFN Lucci

Lil Wayne and Toya Wright's daughter gave her followers a glimpse at her new space and explained in the caption that she's proud to have met this goal at such a young age.

"Today is a big day for me! At the age of 20 years old, I just got the keys to my own house," she captioned the photo. "I'm a homeowner now so blessed and thankful! This process was the most tedious process I've ever had to be apart [sic] of in my life lol but I'm so glad it's finally over."

Take a look, below:

Where one chapter ends, another begins. Congratulations, Reginae!

(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs