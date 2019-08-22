Reginae Carter Moves On From Ex YFN Lucci With A Major Flex

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Weeks after dumping her on-again-off-again boyfriend, YFN Lucci, Reginae Carter is celebrating a major personal feat. Taking to Instagram, the young scion said that she just became a first-time homeowner.
Lil Wayne and Toya Wright's daughter gave her followers a glimpse at her new space and explained in the caption that she's proud to have met this goal at such a young age.
"Today is a big day for me! At the age of 20 years old, I just got the keys to my own house," she captioned the photo. "I'm a homeowner now so blessed and thankful! This process was the most tedious process I've ever had to be apart [sic] of in my life lol but I'm so glad it's finally over."
Take a look, below:
Where one chapter ends, another begins. Congratulations, Reginae!
