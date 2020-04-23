‘Straight Outta Compton’ Star Jason Mitchell Arrested On Weapons Charges

Actor Jason Mitchell was arrested in Mississippi on Wednesday (April 22) on weapon and drug charges.

Mitchell is best known for playing Eazy-E in the 2015 NWA biopic Straight Outta Compton.

According to TMZ, the 33-year-old is facing two felony charges for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and two additional felony charges for possession of a weapon.

Jail records reportedly state that Mitchell was arrested for having two guns, including a Glock 19 and a mini Draco AK47 semi-automatic pistol.

According to Daily Mail, he was taken to Harrison County Jail and later released on bond.