‘Straight Outta Compton’ Star Jason Mitchell Arrested On Weapons Charges

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 10: Jason Mitchell attends For Your Consideration For Showtime's "The Chi" at Silver Screen Theater at the Pacific Design Center on April 10, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

‘Straight Outta Compton’ Star Jason Mitchell Arrested On Weapons Charges

The actor is facing 4 felony charges.

Published Yesterday

Written by BET Staff

Actor Jason Mitchell was arrested in Mississippi on Wednesday (April 22) on weapon and drug charges.

Mitchell is best known for playing Eazy-E in the 2015 NWA biopic Straight Outta Compton. 

According to TMZ, the 33-year-old is facing two felony charges for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and two additional felony charges for possession of a weapon.

Jail records reportedly state that Mitchell was arrested for having two guns, including a Glock 19 and a mini Draco AK47 semi-automatic pistol.

According to Daily Mail, he was taken to Harrison County Jail and later released on bond.

(Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs