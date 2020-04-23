Garcelle Beauvais Opens Up About Insane Revenge Plot Against Her Cheating Husband

Garcelle Beauvais is starting a new chapter of her reality show career and made her debut on the April 22 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

During the episode, she shared that she was ready for a change after divorcing talent agent Mike Nilon after nearly nine years of marriage.

"I just feel like the same energy of when I was married, and I want to switch it up," she said. "We were sort of like the Hollywood couple. I'm an actress, he's an agent. We would go to fabulous parties, we've got these two beautiful boys," Garcelle said in the above clip. "Mike was reliable. He was sweet. I really thought this was my last stop."

But then she said everything changed: "And then one day nine years ago, I said, 'Hey, Mike, can I use your phone?' And so I look at the phone, and I see a text that says, 'I love you.' I go, 'Hey, what's this?' And his face changed," Garcelle shared. "And he said, 'I've been having an affair.' And I said, 'How long?' And he said, 'Five years.'"

Garcelle also said that her personal issues with Nilon became public in a hurry and described herself as a “hothead.”

"So that night I wrote an email to friends and colleagues at Mike's work, and the subject was, 'What does Tiger Woods, Jesse James, and Mike Nilon have in common?' And that email got leaked to the press."

So what happened to the woman Mike was having an affair with? Garcelle says she doesn’t care and isn’t interested in finding out. "I have no idea what happened. I was devastated, so I didn't care what happened to her," she explained. "My priority was taking care of my children, and now I feel like it's my time."

