Why Megan Thee Stallion Is Inspired By Her Mother To Finish College Despite Fame

Written by Alexis Reese

Megan Thee Stallion is continuing to walk in her dreams while honoring her late mother’s legacy. The Suga rapper spoke with People to share what keeps her motivated to continue pursuing her college degree at Texas Southern University where she is completing her bachelor’s degree in health administration. Despite her rise to fame, Meg takes online courses part-time. She told the outlet that the driving force to accomplish her collegiate dreams is connected to her late mother and grandmother.

“I want to get my degree because I really want my mom to be proud,” the 25-year-old says when speaking about her mom, Holly Thomas, who died in March 2019 after battling brain cancer. “I want my big mama to be proud.” Meg, who lost her grandmother shortly after her mother passed away, says that both women last saw her going to school before they passed. “I literally watched my mom and my grandmother get up and go to work every single day,” she recalls. “My big mama owned three houses in South Park [Houston]. She was going hard, working to provide for our family, so I’ve always seen her drive.” The “Savage” artist says that her grandmother who is still living stays on top of her about making her collegiate dreams come true.

“[She] used to be a teacher, so she’s on my butt about finishing school. I’m doing it for me, but I’m also doing it for the women in my family who made me who I am today.” When it comes to life after college, although the groundbreaking talent says that she can’t be a hospital administrator and the influential rapper at the same time, instead she plans on giving back to her TSU classmates who are in need of landing their first post-graduate job. “I was like, ‘What can I do?’ … ‘You know what, I’m gonna open an assisted-living facility and use the money that I make from rapping to open it. Then I’m gonna let my classmates run it.” Talk about a game plan!