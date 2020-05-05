John Legend Slams Trump: ‘He Thinks He’s Brilliant Because He Has A Relative Who Is A Doctor’

Over 68,000 people have died from the coronavirus in the United States thus far and there have been over one million infections, according to the New York Times. When statistics like these are part of our reality, it becomes hard to argue with claims that President Donald Trump failed in being the type of leader America needed during these scary times. Whether it be ending the CDC’s pandemic response team in 2018 to downplaying the virus as recent as February, John Legend agrees that these points plus many more are reasons enough to prove Trump ineptitudes, and said as much in a recent interview with GQ Hype.

The 41-year-old multiple Grammy winning artist said Trump is "the exact opposite of what we need right now."



Legend also added, “He says a bunch of ridiculous happy-talk home remedies that people should not be doing and he thinks he’s brilliant because he has a relative who is a doctor.” Legend is referring to Dr. John Trump, Trump’s uncle on his father’s side, who was a physicist. He died in 1985 and Trump has cited him several times to back up bizarre arguments and claims.





RELATED: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend On Quarantining As A Family, It’s 'Getting to Us A Little Bit’

Legend continued in condemnation of Trump by pointing out his lack of foresight and inability to create a long term plan to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

“Then you combine that with the fact that he doesn’t listen to scientists and makes every decision on how it will benefit him personally. He’s also a very short-term thinker, so he doesn’t think much about how to handle big, complex problems that require planning and long-term vision.”



John Legend has been making the most out of these rough times. He has live streamed concerts and his wife Chrissy Teigen has documented fun times with their children during what she has coined backyard camp.

For the latest on the coronavirus, check out BET’s blog on the virus, and contact your local health department or visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.