Kobe Bryant Christmas 2010 ‘Grinch’ Basketball Shoes Rumored To Return

Sneaker fans looking for a Kobe Bryant memento are in for a treat as the NBA icon’s signature Nike basketball shoes will reortedly be available next year.

According to a leak from FootwearNews.com, the green kicks that Bryant wore in his Christmas Day 2010 game against the Miami Heat -- the Nike Kobe 6 Protro, nicknamed “Grinch” is on its way back and it will include updated technology.