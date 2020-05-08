Kobe Bryant Christmas 2010 ‘Grinch’ Basketball Shoes Rumored To Return

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
Vanessa Bryant is dealing with her late husband’s trust
Sneaker fans looking for a Kobe Bryant memento are in for a treat as the NBA icon’s signature Nike basketball shoes will reortedly be available next year.
According to a leak from FootwearNews.com, the green kicks that Bryant wore in his Christmas Day 2010 game against the Miami Heat -- the Nike Kobe 6 Protro, nicknamed “Grinch” is on its way back and it will include updated technology.
The original footwear is selling for top dollar among sneaker aficionados. StockX is selling it for $1,500 with the high bid at $2,000. On GOAT.com, the lowest price is $1,655 and the top request is $3,320.
Nike has not confirmed or denied the release of the shoe, but that hasn’t stopped the anticipation.
Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images
Vanessa Bryant is dealing with her late husband’s trust
She lost custody of their daughter Bonnie Bella.
COMMENTS