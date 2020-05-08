Kobe Bryant Christmas 2010 ‘Grinch’ Basketball Shoes Rumored To Return

Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles lakers gestures while addressing the fans following his final game as a Laker in their season-ending NBA western division matchup aginst the Utah Jazz in Los Angeles, California on April 13, 2016, where the Lakers defeated the Jazz 101-96. / AFP / FREDERIC J. BROWN (Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

The Nike shoe may have updated technology

Published 19 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Sneaker fans looking for a Kobe Bryant memento are in for a treat as the NBA icon’s signature Nike basketball shoes will reortedly be available next year.

According to a leak from FootwearNews.com, the green kicks that Bryant wore in his Christmas Day 2010 game against the Miami Heat -- the Nike Kobe 6 Protro, nicknamed “Grinch” is on its way back and it will include updated technology.

The original footwear is selling for top dollar among sneaker aficionados. StockX is selling it for $1,500 with the high bid at $2,000. On GOAT.com, the lowest price is $1,655 and the top request is $3,320.

Nike has not confirmed or denied the release of the shoe, but that hasn’t stopped the anticipation.

Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

