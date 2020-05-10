Amanda Seales Calls Out White Celebrities For Turning Off Comments On Ahmaud Arbery Posts

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
Vanessa Bryant is dealing with her late husband’s trust
The Real talk show co-host Amanda Seales took aim at white celebrities who are calling for justice for Ahmaud Arbery on social media, but are turning off the comments on their posts.
Ahmaud Arbery, 25, was gunned down while jogging near his Georgia hometown by white men who said they suspected him of breaking into a house.
Justin Timberlake was one of many non-Black celebs who posted a black and white picture of Arbery. His post was captioned: “If you’re not outraged, you should be. Justice for #AhmaudArbery.”
However, comments were turned off.
Seales noticed and had a lot to say about it.
“Dedicated to @justintimberlake and the white artists showing "solidarity" posting about #ahmaudarbery but closing their comments/IG replies. Ain't no half steppin. This is how you ally. You get in the weeds with your fans who are also fans of racist rhetoric. #TURNEMON”
She didn’t stop there. Seales continued by posted a video of herself performing a remix of Teddy Pendergrass’ hit song “Turn Off the Lights.”
“This goes out to all those white celebrities. You see I turned off my comments ‘cause I got tired of arguing with racists. But you know what — it’s your turn,” she says.
RELATED: Amanda Seales And Her ‘Insecure’ Co-star Exchange Harsh Words Over Her Emmys Party Scandal
“It’s time for you to see, who’s been following you. They gonna show ya, show ya true colors. Confederate Karen and her husband, red-faced Ken,” Amanda sang.
Vanessa Bryant is dealing with her late husband’s trust
She lost custody of their daughter Bonnie Bella.
COMMENTS