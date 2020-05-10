Amanda Seales Calls Out White Celebrities For Turning Off Comments On Ahmaud Arbery Posts

The Real talk show co-host Amanda Seales took aim at white celebrities who are calling for justice for Ahmaud Arbery on social media, but are turning off the comments on their posts.

Ahmaud Arbery, 25, was gunned down while jogging near his Georgia hometown by white men who said they suspected him of breaking into a house.

Justin Timberlake was one of many non-Black celebs who posted a black and white picture of Arbery. His post was captioned: “If you’re not outraged, you should be. Justice for #AhmaudArbery.”

However, comments were turned off.