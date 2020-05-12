Killer Mike Launches Coronavirus Campaign

Atlanta’s famed rap artist and activist, Killer Mike has teamed up with DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond to launch an ad campaign aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.

"Stay home, if you can. Mask up, if you can’t," Killer Mike says.

RELATED: Killer Mike Will Not Open His Georgia Barbershops Friday

The campaign is set to target young African Americans in radio, print, and billboard ads after videos of people gathering in large groups and not practicing social distancing have gone viral, according to Atlanta’s WSB-TV2.

"20, 30, 40-year-old adults, taking care of yourself is the highest priority. But not only just because of you, it’s because you’re going to expose yourself to people you love,” says Mike.

Last month, Killer Mike also partnered with fellow ATL rapper T.I. to serve 500 hot meals to the city’s Grove Park community who were impacted by the spread of coronavirus.

RELATED: T.I. and Killer Mike Give Away Free Meals And Money To Atlanta's Needy In Wake Of Pandemic

Owner of the Georgia barbershop chain, Swag Shop, Killer Mike has continued to keep his business closed despite the governor reopening the state of Georgia.

DeKalb County has budgeted to spend close to $200,000 for the campaign initiative that will run through the end of 2020.