T.I. and Killer Mike Give Away Free Meals and Money To Atlanta’s Needy In Wake Of Pandemic

The two Atlanta MCs partnered with PAWkids, a local children’s enrichment program, to serve 500 hot meals to people in the city’s Grove Park community who have been impacted by the spread of the virus. They served the food from their Bankhead Seafood restaurant

Rappers T.I. and Killer Mike haven’t forgotten those hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic and set out on Wednesday (May 6) to support the community, TMZ reports .

Just doin our lil part... And Happy to do it... It's a blessing to be a blessing to others. Always an honor to work alongside solid people. @KillerMike @bankheadseafood @PAWKidsatGP pic.twitter.com/8RMdypdg41

Afterward, T.I. and Killer Mike went around the neighborhood dropping off two weeks worth of food and hygiene products, surprising people as they came to their doors.

Several of the homes were also given $500 cash by the rappers, TMZ said.

The charity work follows rapper 2 Chainz and his business partner Snoop Dillard, feeding about 120 people in need in front of his downtown Escobar restaurant location April 27. Dillard also drove around the neighborhood handing out free meals to people in the streets.

The food giveaway in Grove Park took place in the midst of Georgia reopening its businesses despite coronavirus still being prevalent in the state. Killer Mike, however opted to keep his chain of barbershops closed.