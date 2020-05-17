Vanessa Bryant Posts Heartwarming Message About ‘Dreamer’ Kobe

TORONTO, CANADA - February 13: Vanessa Bryant and Kobe Bryant share a kiss during The Gentleman's Supper Club hosted by Chris Paul, Dwyane Wade and Carmelo Anthony honoring Kobe Bryant on February 13, 2016 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Bobby Metelus/FilmMagic)

Vanessa Bryant Posts Heartwarming Message About ‘Dreamer’ Kobe

She continues to honor her late husband on social media.

Published 16 hours ago

Written by Nigel Roberts

Nearly four months after his untimely death, Vanessa Bryant is continuing to share details about her loving relationship with late husband Kobe Bryant.

On Saturday (May 16), Vanessa posted a picture of her late husband’s book, Epoca the Tree of Ecrof: Island of the Gods, to Instagram. Her caption reads, “Always learning from the best. My Boo-Boo, my Dreamer.” 

Her note is in reference to his dedication of the book, in which Kobe wrote, “For Vanessa. Thank you for always being the realist to my Dreamer."

See the beautiful message, below:

(Photo by FOX via Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs