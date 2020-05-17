Vanessa Bryant Posts Heartwarming Message About ‘Dreamer’ Kobe

Nearly four months after his untimely death, Vanessa Bryant is continuing to share details about her loving relationship with late husband Kobe Bryant.

On Saturday (May 16), Vanessa posted a picture of her late husband’s book, Epoca the Tree of Ecrof: Island of the Gods, to Instagram. Her caption reads, “Always learning from the best. My Boo-Boo, my Dreamer.”

Her note is in reference to his dedication of the book, in which Kobe wrote, “For Vanessa. Thank you for always being the realist to my Dreamer."

See the beautiful message, below: