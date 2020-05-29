Ava DuVernay Launches ‘When They See Us’ Online Education Initiative

Ava DuVernay’s When They See Us educated many people on the story of the Exonerated Five, the young men wrongly convicted in the attack on a Central Park jogger in 1989.

Now, the award-winning director and writer is using the groundbreaking miniseries for a new online education initiative.



Via ARRAY, her multi platform media company and arts collective, DuVernay is launching ARRAY 101.



On May 28, the Oscar nominee revealed on Instagram, "Today, I’m so, so proud to launch a project that my comrades at @ARRAYNow and I have been working on for over a year. Today, we launch #ARRAY101: dynamic learning companions for all our film/TV projects. We begin with WHEN THEY SEE US. And trust me, this ain’t your grandma’s study guide. Fresh ways to broaden our knowledge and challenge our thinking. Download for free at array101.org. Because we can never stop learning."