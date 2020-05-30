Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Celebrate Zaya’s Birthday With Joyful Posts

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 15: Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade attend Stance Spades At NBA All-Star 2020 at City Hall on February 15, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Stance)

Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Celebrate Zaya’s Birthday With Joyful Posts

Their daughter, and social media star, is officially 13 years old.

Published Yesterday

Written by BET Staff

Zaya Wade turned 13 years old and she’s getting tons of love from her dad Dwyane Wade and stepmom Gabrielle Union. 

On May 29, Dwyane wrote on Instagram, “I wanna take this moment to acknowledge you Zaya on your 13th birthday‼️ I’ve woken up every day this week with low energy and not a lot of faith in people. But waking up and watching you smile, watching you walk in your truth and live your life your way is one of the greatest gifts I’ve been able to experience in my life.”

RELATED: How Black People Can Protect and Defend Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union and Zaya Wade At All Costs

The NBA legend continued, “In a world where the color of your skin is deemed a threat you continue to be the bravest person I know and I’m gonna stand by your side until there isn’t anymore standing left to do. I love you more than words can articulate. I hope you feel all of my love today and everyday of your life. You’re Bold, You’re courageous, You are Zaya. Happy Birthday we LOVE you!”

 

View this post on Instagram

Gabrielle Union posted an equally loving message, "Happy Birthday baby!!! I can't believe you are 13!! @zayawade you are such an inspiration and motivation to get my butt up everyday and fight."

"When I'm weary, frustrated, full of rage, I see your face and your joy and you living your best life and I want that for all of us," the actress and author continued. "I love you sooooo much kid!! Enjoy this day and everyday knowing you are loved, protected, respected, admired and celebrated."

In February, Zaya Wade revealed that she identifies as female in a social media post with her father. See the inspiring video below of Zaya, who was only 12 years old at the time, officially owning her truth.

Happy birthday, Zaya!

(Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Stance)

