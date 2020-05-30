Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Celebrate Zaya’s Birthday With Joyful Posts

Zaya Wade turned 13 years old and she’s getting tons of love from her dad Dwyane Wade and stepmom Gabrielle Union.

On May 29, Dwyane wrote on Instagram, “I wanna take this moment to acknowledge you Zaya on your 13th birthday‼️ I’ve woken up every day this week with low energy and not a lot of faith in people. But waking up and watching you smile, watching you walk in your truth and live your life your way is one of the greatest gifts I’ve been able to experience in my life.”

The NBA legend continued, “In a world where the color of your skin is deemed a threat you continue to be the bravest person I know and I’m gonna stand by your side until there isn’t anymore standing left to do. I love you more than words can articulate. I hope you feel all of my love today and everyday of your life. You’re Bold, You’re courageous, You are Zaya. Happy Birthday we LOVE you!”